Other concerts, events and more canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

YG Entertainment has announced that the February 8 WINNER concert in Singapore and the AKMU concert in February 8 and 9 in Changwon, Korea have been canceled in order to take action to protect the health of fans and artists. They apologized to those who had purchased tickets and shared full refund plans. The agency also said it was possible that changes could be made to other planned concerts.

Kim Woo Seok’s fan meeting on February 22 in Seoul has now been postponed as the venue canceled all events this month. His agency TOP Media had previously announced that the ticket office had been postponed for the event due to the coronavirus. The agency will announce a new date and a new location in the future.

The press conference for the new Netflix drama “My Holo Love”, scheduled for February 4, will no longer be held with the invited press and will now be broadcast online instead. Stars Yoon Hyun Min and Go Sung Hee will be present with director Lee Sang Yeop and writer Ryu Yong Jae.

TvN’s next drama, “The Cursed”, has also canceled its February 4 press conference and will be hosting a live stream instead. Stars Uhm Ji Won, Sung Dong Il, Jo Min Soo and Jung Ji So as well as director Kim Yong Wan and writer Yeon Sang Ho will participate.

