Other local problems arise when the caucus returns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Local organizers say volunteers in a community district in North Liberty had been on hold for an hour on the night of the caucus to receive false instructions from party officials in Des Moines.

“On paper you can see that a person with fewer supporters has one delegate more,” said John Deeth, a caucus organizer for Johnson County Democrats.

District 6 in North Liberty, held on February 3 at the city’s recreation and community center, was one of 143 locations where Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders asked the Iowa Democratic Party to “revitalize” on Monday.

“There was no attempt to hurt a candidate or benefit another. It was just very difficult,” said Deeth.

Deeth explained that a large number of people who supported non-viable candidates at this location had not been able to distribute the required number of delegates without submitting preference cards, a 2020 supplement, and volunteers.

IDP officials instructed the volunteers to flip a coin so that the final delegate could hand them over in the sixth district, and it was handed over to Senator Elizabeth Warren, although she had two supporters less than Senator Sanders on site.

Deeth said the County Democrats will reverse this before the Johnson County Convention on March 21, regardless of whether the IDP requires it or not.

“I don’t care if they have a problem with whether we do it or not, we will do it locally,” said Deeth.

During a Caucus Recanvass, the party officials again compare these spreadsheets with what was recorded on the Caucus Night. IDP chairman Troy Price said in a press conference on Monday that preference cards would be recounted if the campaigns demanded it.

“This is the maintenance of our core mission, which is to deliver a complete and comprehensive caucus and form a coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” Price said in Des Moines on Monday.