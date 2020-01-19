Otis Reese, a former Georgia security officer, announces that he will switch to Ole Miss

ATHENS – Former football security officer in Georgia, Otis Reese, announced on Twitter that he switched to Ole Miss after typing his name on the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago.

Reese, a signatory from 2018, is still entitled to three years. He would have to skip a season if he wasn’t granted an NCAA waiver.

Reese, a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Leesburg, Georgia, saw fourth-tier action for the Bulldogs in all 14 games last season.

However, most chances for Reese were in special teams, as he only did three duels.

It was a busy offseason of coming and going as a transfer for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has seen significant growth with Jamie Newman from Wake Forest QB and Tre ’Mckitty from Tre’ Mckitty from Florida State TE.

Cade Mays was the biggest exit. He avoided starting with the Bulldogs Championship contender to return to his hometown of Knoxville, where his father played.

The Reese situation is clearly about playing time and opportunity.

Georgian elite defense was stacked with Thorpe Award finalist J.R. Reed in one security position and emerging star Richard LeCounte in the other secondary season.

Safety for Newbies Lewis Cine, like Reese a top 100 high school candidate, won the Sugar Bowl launch job when Reed retired from bowl preparation with a foot injury.

Cine had six duels in the 26:14 win over Baylor and seemed the perfect partner for the game LeCounte.

Christopher Smith also competed for the safety of his employees while preparing the bowl in New Orleans. In the second year, Tyrique Stevenson rose to fit into the mix.

Reese entered his name on the NCAA transfer portal after LeCounte announced that he was planning to return to the Bulldogs.

Reese was voted 87th player in the country by Lee County High School’s 247Sports Composite. He chose UGA over Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn among others for his recruitment profile.

Georgia is expected to begin spring exercises next week, which are expected to begin after UGA’s spring break.

The Bulldogs will face Virginia on Monday, September 7th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Even in my darkest times I always believed that the light would shine and it is TIME !!! @OleMissFB, @Lane_Kiffin, @CoachCPartridge 🔴🔵⚪️🦈🦈COMMITTED ❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/NkFdvkKxPo

– O Dog ™ .. (@ otisreese13) January 18, 2020