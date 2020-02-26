[otto-wallin-dominated-out-of-lucas-browne-bout,-alternative-discovered-for-march-28]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

Undefeated heavyweight electrical power puncher Apti Davtaev will face veteran Lucas Browne in the 10-round co-principal function of SHOWTIME BOXING: Particular Edition on Saturday, March 28, stay on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/seven p.m. PT) in a Leading Boxing Champions party from Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Davtaev replaces heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, who was compelled to suspend teaching and withdraw from his scheduled bout thanks to an damage to his foot.

From Kurchaloi, Russia, Davtaev (20–one, 19 KOs) has acquired a 90-percent knockout ratio with his aggressive design and devastating ability. The athletic, 30-year-old has remained energetic given that shifting his camp to the United States in 2017 soon after signing with Salita Promotions. He trains at Kronk Gym in Detroit, Mich., under the tutelage of SugarHill Steward, nephew of legendary Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward.

“Otto experienced a minor personal injury and suspending instruction was the intelligent detail to do,” explained Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita. “He will be back in the ring in no time. The good thing is, Apti was in major condition and all set to go. He is a gifted heavyweight and he’ll be on everyone’s radar immediately after March 28.”

In his last outing on February 21, the six-foot-5-inch Davtaev handed formerly unbeaten John Napari his very first defeat with a vicious 2nd-spherical knockout. A couple of weeks prior, on January 10, he scored an amazing 3rd-round stoppage about veteran Keith Barr. This is his fifth begin in the U.S. and initially nationally televised bout.

Fighting out of New South Wales, Australia, Browne (29-two, 25 KOs) most recently scored a knockout victory above John Hopoate in November, his 2nd get of 2019. He’s received 4 of his very last 5 bouts, with his only vocation losses coming to Dillian Whyte and David Allen in the U.K. Browne received his 1st 25 professional fights, like a stoppage of Ruslan Chagaev in 2016 to seize a WBA Heavyweight Championship. He will be earning his U.S. debut.

The three-fight SHOWTIME BOXING: Distinctive Edition telecast features unbeaten former bantamweight world champion Luis Nery (30-, 24 KOs) using on undefeated contender Aaron Alameda (25-, 13 KOs) in a WBC Tremendous Bantamweight Title Eliminator primary celebration. Rising gentle heavyweight potential clients Joseph George (10-, six KOs) and Marcos Escudero (10-1, nine KOs) open up the telecast with a 10-spherical rematch of their November ShoBox showdown that observed George get a slender-split conclusion.

Veteran broadcaster Brian Custer will provide as telecast host with multipurpose beat sportscaster Mauro Ranallo calling the action together with Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and previous two-division earth champion Paulie Malignaggi. Rounding out the telecast crew are Emmy® award winning reporter Jim Gray, unofficial ringside scorer Steve Farhood and globe-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. David Dinkins Jr. serves as Executive Producer with Ray Smaltz making and Bob Dunphy directing.

Tickets for the live celebration, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are now on sale and can be obtained at ticketmaster.com. Davtaev vs. Browne is promoted in affiliation with Salita Promotions.