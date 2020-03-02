Ought to public transportation be cost-free? The | Natural environment

In a lot of cities, general public transportation is ordinarily the best and most inexpensive way to get all-around.

It is much more environmentally pleasant simply because there are considerably less gasoline and diesel cars and trucks on the highway.

It is also absolutely free if you take a look at Luxembourg.

It is the initial state in the entire world to make public transport zero cost for all.

Is it the answer for congestion and pollution, or will the value of a ticket be compensated in other methods?

Presenter: Nick clark

Attendees:

Gabriel Leigh – transport correspondent for the magazine of international affairs and life style Monocle

Constance Carr – Senior researcher and city geographer at the College of Luxembourg

Sahrika Panda Bhatt – Founding Trustee of the Raahgiri Foundation

Supply: Al Jazeera News