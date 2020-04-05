Our Citizens’ Health Becomes a Risk

A mayor in Georgia condemned the state governor’s decision to reopen the coast as the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow, vowing to go against orders legally.

Tybee Island city council in Georgia, a tourist hotspot, on March 20 chose to close the beaches in the area when closing the area to prevent the spread of the corona virus. The city put up signs and barricades to prevent potential beach visitors from ignoring the local mandate.

But Georgian Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, canceled the closure of the coast with his executive order that residents of his country “take refuge in place.” Although Kemp’s executive order imposes strict rules at home, it also reopens all beaches that have been closed by local mandates.

“Tybee City Council and I were devastated by sudden direction and did not support his decision. The health of our residents, staff and visitors is at risk and we will take legal action to cancel his reckless mandate,” Shirley Sessions, the mayor of the city, wrote in a statement officially told the press on Saturday.

“When the Pentagon ordered 100,000 body bags to store the bodies of Americans killed by Coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp dictated that Georgia’s beaches must be reopened, and stated that any decision maker who refused to follow this order would face jail and / or fines,” Session noted.

Kemp apparently rejected criticism with Saturday’s tweet, which included photos of empty beaches on Tybee Island. “Most beach visitors are local residents and obey long distance social orders. We will continue to monitor conditions,” the governor wrote.

Georgia is one of the last states in the country to announce a stay at home last week. Kemp announced his decision to implement the order last Wednesday, but will only be made on April 13. The governor has also come under fire for saying he is unaware that people without symptoms can infect others with new viruses.

“Knowing that this virus is now transmitted before people see signs, so what we have said to people from the directives of the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for weeks now is that if you start feeling bad, stay at home … these people can infect people before they feel bad, “Kemp said. “But we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours … this is a game changer for us.”

Health experts and doctors have warned people for weeks that asymptomatic individuals can still infect others, even if they themselves never feel unwell. Many prominent people, including GOP Senator Rand Paul, who was the first Senate member to be tested positive for the virus, had said publicly that they had no symptoms.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a former Democratic presidential candidate, strongly criticized Kemp for not knowing the advice of health experts and doctors. He argued that former Democratic governor candidate Stacy Abrams would handle the pandemic very differently.

“If they have better electoral laws, Stacey Abrams will become governor of Georgia,” tweeted Klobuchar. “Brian Kemp’s negligence could cost thousands of lives to Americans.”

On Sunday morning, more than 6,300 people tested positive for the corona virus in Georgia. Of these, 208 have died. Nationally, more than 312,000 people have contracted the virus, while more than 3,500 people have died.