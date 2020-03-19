Our Country “on April 5, instead of the 55th ACM Awards for Coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa – News News

With appearances and concerts canceled, the country’s top music stars practice social outings and stay home while inviting fans to join them for a new kind of special entertainment. ACM Presents: Our Country There will be intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with the country’s best artists, along with clips showing their favorite moments from the Music Academy Country Country55 ‘story. This new special will air on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT only on Up News Info and will broadcast on Up News Info All Access.

Artists will emerge from their homes via video chat to exchange heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits for an evening filled with fun, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans as they they need more.

“Although ACM’s long-awaited 55th awards show may not take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to offer fans a special ACM country music entertainment as planned,” Damon said Whiteside, CEO of Country Music Academy. “We are thrilled to announce the gifts of ACM: Our Country, a brand new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and enjoy some of the best moments from the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and the safety of their homes. “

ACM Pens: our venue will be broadcast during the previously scheduled time interval for the 55th edition of the Academy of Music venues, which were postponed and will air on Up News Info in September, on a date, time and location to be determined. The participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Check back for more updates and be sure to tune in on April 5 for a night filled with the brightest stars in country music.