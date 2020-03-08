Our “double standard” for women shows “absolute misogyny” in America

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a 2016 Democratic Party candidate, told CNN on Sunday that America has “some absolute misogyny.”

Host Fareed Zakaria asked, “Do you think the United States is still misogynistic in many aspects of its life today?”

Clinton said: “I think the unconscious prejudice that exists in our society, in any society, even in which the role has advanced much further with things like paid family leave, such as paid child care. and other things that allow women to make their own choices – this still works: The double standard, particularly in public life and not only in political public life, but in business life, media life and the arts, and more, yes, there is a certain amount of misogyny that certainly lives on the Internet. “

She added, “It’s kind of the depth in DNA that we expect women to be. We’re good at opening the door and let our daughters, our granddaughters, you know, get some great education, compete for jobs. great, but there’s still something inside that when a woman says, wait a minute, I’d like lead, I’d like to be the leader, I’d like to be their chairman or CEO or whatever: small alarm bells, little bells of unconscious alarm begin to ring. “

