Our firefighters now have their own Bushfire Hero Funko Pop

Yes, as you have already seen, our legendary firefighters have their own bush fire hero Funko Pop. The newest member of the Funko team was founded to raise money for our devastated wildlife amid the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Popcultcha, AKA, lovers of pop culture, has teamed up with Funko to partner with Koala Pop to create the “Bushfire Heroes Firefighter! Vinyl figure ”.

Image: Popcultcha

All proceeds from this limited vinyl figure go directly into the RSPCA’s National Bushfire Appeal.

“The RSPCA is working with government and emergency agencies, veterinarians, and local authorities to provide the much-needed equipment and care, emergency care, and the identification and assessment of injured animals in need of help,” said Funko Jesse Little specified.

This divine figure will cost you $ 19.99. Although it won’t be available until June, you can pre-order this little guy HERE,

Image:

Popcultcha