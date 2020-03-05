our-girl-of-victory-established-to-near-just-after-operating-for-sixty-seven-many-years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Sixty-7 years of training will appear to an end at Our Lady of Victory.

The Catholic school strategies to near subsequent the current academic 12 months.

“I received sad due to the fact my wife is devastated,” states father or mother Edgar Leyva. “She was crying yesterday for the reason that she loves my son coming to this university.”

Worried mom and dad like Leyva have been amazed to listen to the information. The determination to close the university came down to mounting charges and declining enrollment.

Directors did not want to go on digicam, but tell Motion News Our Girl of Victory is running in a $320,000 deficit with a college student body of only 120 young children.

“It is really a good faculty, very good academics and you can find a large amount of good actions for them,” Leyva explained.

That is not going to be enough to continue to keep the preschool through eighth-grade campus open up.

The logistics of closing the college will be managed by the Office environment of Catholic Schooling after the kids have completed their university yr and the teachers have left campus.

Our Woman of Victory’s closure leaves Fresno with two remaining Catholic educational institutions.

Administrators say Our Girl of Victory educators will have prospects to come across jobs at other educational facilities within the Diocese.