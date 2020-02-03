& # 39; Our lives have changed forever & # 39; – Up News info

Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb, the sisters of Kobe Bryant, have broken their silence after their death and the death of their niece, Gianna.

“On behalf of our family we have joined Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic accident. We have been destroyed by the loss of our brother, son, cousin and granddaughter and our hearts left with all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives have changed forever, “the sisters said in a statement to NewsOne. “Thank you for your prayers, the many phone calls, text messages, e-mails and cards.”

His joint statement comes a few days after Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the following NBA legend, published a statement:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this terrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We absolutely need them. We are completely destroyed by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, quot; The great father of our children, and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri, “he wrote.