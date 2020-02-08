Our main points to remember from the last debate on democracy before New Hampshire

On Friday, seven Democratic presidential candidates gathered for the final debate before Monday’s presidential primary in the state, a crucial vote in the field of overcrowded candidates.

In an exchange of only two and a half hours, briefly interrupted by short commercial breaks, the democrats on stage covered a lot of ground. Here are some takeaways:

Who is the unifier?

Now that the caucuses / primaries are underway, the candidates want to show voters that they can unify the party when the time comes to choose a candidate.

For some, like former Vice President Joe Biden, this has been the message from the start. But as Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) picks up speed, he is forced to change his strategy a bit, to show that he can be more than the anti-establishment crusader.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) continued to wrap her progressive policies in a relativistic and anecdotal shell and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tried to make it known that she is a presidential woman. Expect applicants to continue to try to broaden their appeal as the convention gets closer and closer.

Warren on “Race-Concerned Laws”

The Massachusetts senator often struggled to get a word on the edge, but his response on policies to address disparities in racial wealth stood out for his strength.

“Race has completely permeated our criminal justice system,” said Warren, before arguing that criminal justice cannot be the only issue on which Democrats address racial disparities.

From home ownership to education, from jobs to entrepreneurship, she said, the next president should focus on “race-friendly laws” to address prejudices in the legal code. .

Biden comes alive

After a surprisingly weak performance in Iowa, the former vice president was to show the Manchester crowd that he had the energy to campaign across the 50 states in two electoral cycles.

Biden has done so in large part, increasing the volume of his responses and making passionate remarks about access to abortion and child poverty and using his long history in Washington, D.C. to his advantage.

However, there were also some weaknesses, such as the former vice president’s elusive response to recent offensive remarks by campaign deputy, South Carolina lawmaker Dick Harpootlian.

Did Mayor Pete hold on?

After a surprisingly strong performance in Iowa, where he had concentrated a lot of his campaign muscles, Pete Buttigieg had a lot to defend on Friday night – he also had a lot of screen time, as his opponents shot him and , in doing so, gave him time to respond.

The former mayor of South Bend held out most of the time, given the new pressure he was undergoing, but sometimes he slipped into clearly repeated lines. A weak moment for Buttigieg came when moderator Linsey Davis noted that racial disparity in marijuana arrests had increased during the town hall in Buttigieg. “We adopted a strategy which envisaged that the fight against drugs would be targeted in cases where there was a link with the most violent group or gang linked to a murder,” replied the candidate, before switching to the systemic racism. “These things are all connected, but that’s the point!”

Davis asked Warren if this was “a substantial response from Mayor Buttigieg?”

“No,” replied Warren.

End Endless Wars… especially

Each candidate on stage, when the discussion turned to foreign policy, heard a note from the now familiar song among Democrats, about the conclusion of the endless entanglement in Afghanistan. But most of them covered up when asked whether or not they would take all of the US military power out of the region.

“I have not argued for the placement of large numbers of American combat troops,” said Biden at one point.

“We have to work with our allies in dealing with terrorism, but we have to end this war in Afghanistan,” said Warren, adding a similar note before arguing that “we have to bring our combat troops home.”