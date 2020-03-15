Our only hope is that the federal government realizes that we are at war and that it is repeated

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s “Union State” broadcast on Sunday that the United States “only hopes” to stop the coronavirus outbreak is if the federal government ” he realizes that we are at war and he takes over the situation. .

Hostess Brianna Keilar asked, “The president made several claims on Friday that the White House had to clarify. Do you want to get clear information about the White House, from the Trump Administration?”

De Blasio said, “No, Brianna, we don’t do that much. On January 24, I had a press conference at the emergency management office, asking the federal government to support us with localized evidence. ability to run localized tests for almost two weeks now. We’re playing a great capture game in this country. Let me just say it bluntly. The federal government, at least in recent days, has started to come alive and do Something, but we are so far behind. We need massive testing across the country, especially in the affected areas. The federal government needs to take over the supply chain right now. We need to make sure right now the this country they need more fans, they need surgical masks, they need hand sanitizer, this is a federalized dynamic where they are placed in factories that produce these goods for 24 hours and 7 hours. merchandise is distributed wherever it is most needed in wartime. “

“There’s the matter of food and basic supplies on the back,” he continued. “If the federal government is already the equivalent of a war, there is no way states and localities can make all the adjustments we need to. I agree with Governor DeWine. I will make myself available to the aisle. , we are all on our own in so many ways and I think mayors and governors do their best to improvise quickly, mobilize cities, cancel elective surgeries. We cannot control the supply chain. where our medical supplies and supplies come from. The only hope is for the federal government to really wake up and realize that we are in a war, and that it is in charge of the situation, and it determines how we can really do it. “

