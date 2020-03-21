Our president is “a pig that turns in S ** t”

Two-star frozen Josh Gad defended NBC’s Peter Alexander after a reporter spoke with President Trump at a coronavirus task force’s press briefing. Gad called Trump a virus and said he is a “rolling pig in shit”.

“Anyone who supports this” human being right now, I really don’t understand what you see that the rest of us don’t. This is sick. You can’t fight a virus if you yourself are a virus, “Josh Gad said.” We need leadership, love and humanity. And instead we have a pig rolling for shit. “

Anyone who supports this “human being” right now, I really don’t understand what you see that the rest of us don’t. This is sick. You can’t fight a virus if you yourself are a virus. We need leadership, love and humanity. And instead we have a pig rolling around. https://t.co/eBfUZnN0kX

– Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 20, 2020

Beauty and the Beast follows the controversial Friday between President and Alexander, who asked if “Trump’s push to take a positive turn in things may be giving Americans a fake”. a sense of hope and a misrepresentation right now. “

Trump reiterated that he is optimistic about the potential for the chloroquine drug to effectively treat the virus, but Alexander insisted.

“What do you see Americans who see you right now are scared?” he asked.

“I say you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump said.

“I think this is a very unpleasant question, and I think it is a bad signal that you are giving the American people,” he continued, insisting on the Establishment media for sensationalism.

“I’m not calling Comcast, I call Concast,” Trump added. “It’s a really bad report.”

White house

On Thursday, Gad posted a very different tone, posting a video of himself with tears streaming down his face.

“I cried for a second. And I did it myself, and then I thought you know what, it’s important for everyone to understand that we are now experiencing so much uncertainty,” an emotional Gad said in a video to his 492k Twitter followers. . “We will have a hard time and it is difficult.”

It’s OK to cry. pic.twitter.com/JTuBCFc4SA

– Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 19, 2020