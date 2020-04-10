Our response to coronavirus “was not perfect”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said this week that his country’s response to the Chinese coronavirus “has not been perfect”, but that the Italian model is not being used by other nations trying to fight the Wuhan virus.

“You must consider that Italy has been the first country in Europe to face this pandemic,” Conte said in a recent interview with NBC’s Meet the Press. “Our response may not have been perfect, but we have been acting to the best of our knowledge”:

The Prime Minister added, “Today, I see that our model is being implemented by other countries, and the WHO has recognized its validity, and the results so far indicate that we are on the right track.”

President Donald Trump called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to be “very focused on China” and said that his administration would give the organization “a good appearance” with regard to state funding. United:

The W.H.O. it really blew her. For some reason, largely US-funded, but very focused on China. We will be looking good. Fortunately, I rejected his advice on keeping borders open in China ahead of time. Why did they make such a bad recommendation for us?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

In an interview with Meet the Press, Prime Minister Conte also thanked President Trump for demonstrating once again that the United States is a true friend of Italy.

“In these difficult times, I can say openly that President Trump has, once again, proven to be Italy’s true and loyal friend,” said Conte. “I want to thank President Trump, who immediately made us feel his support and his presence and I’m really grateful to the American people for that.”

Last week, President Trump said that the United States would send $ 100 million worth of medical equipment to Italy to fight coronavirus.

The Italian Prime Minister also mentioned that “at this time” he cannot say when the national blockade in Italy will end. “We follow the suggestions of our scientists,” he said.

“So the most important message to give our citizens is to stay home as much as possible. Don’t go away, don’t leave, and if you have to leave home, for example, to go to work or to buy food, Always inspect every surface you use, “he added.

“We are asking our people for a great sacrifice. I’m aware of it, “Conte said.” But it’s the only way to defeat the pandemic altogether. The more we respect the rules, the sooner we get out. “

On Thursday, 18,279 people died in Italy from Wuhan’s coronavirus.

Conte called for a global ceasefire among all currently warring nations so that the world can fight this “invisible enemy” together.

“Right now, we’re all in the same battle,” he said. “We fight against the same powerful, invisible enemy. Every country in the world is affected and we are all on the front line. “

“The time has come for all the conflicting parties to stop fighting each other and unite against an enemy that will make no difference and kill them all,” he said.

