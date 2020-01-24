Our Terry Crews chat had about 1/3 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, 1/3 yogurt & 1/3 life advice

From the moment Terry crews I answer the phone and have nothing but aggressive joy. I don’t know how to prepare our interview. I really do not know it. On paper, I’m supposed to talk to him about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7, coming out next month. But in reality, a good part of my time is spent with the actor talking about yogurt and healthy lifestyle advice.

Season 7 of Nine-Nine begins exactly where Season 6 ends, and Holt is demoted to the captain of a regular officer’s territory. It’s a strange time in the bull stable, says Crews, because Holt is no longer responsible. He is. Sergeant Terry Jeffords was promoted to lieutenant.

“It’s a really strange dynamic,” he says. “It’s so wild because you see big Captain Holt walking around in an officer’s uniform. It’s terrible, terribly different.”

The crews aren’t allowed to reveal too much about his beloved character’s bow in season 7, but he says Terry has to face the challenge of running the area.

“It’s something he always wanted to do, but he realizes how difficult it is to lead so that he gets a new respect for everything that Captain Holt did.”

Aside from Terry Jefford’s promotion, Terry Crews is still trying to express how grateful he is for the role.

“I’ve never played a character for so long in my career and it was an honor,” he says. “I have to say Brooklyn Nine-Nine has dwarfed every other project I’ve ever done in my 20 years as an actor.” And it’s the most popular character among my fans and the one people love the most. “

The fans, he sighs. He loves us, especially when fans give him yogurt.

“The yogurt thing is huge!” He laughs. “I’m in the supermarket and the fans look at my shopping cart and say,” Do you have yogurt? “

Once at the Comic-Con, a few fans gave him small tubs of yogurt. They stood outside for three or four hours just to see the nine-nine board.

Another time, a yogurt company sent him a stacked yogurt refrigerator. I ask crews what he does with all that yogurt.

“I eat as much as I can,” he laughs. “I and yogurt have a great relationship. It’s a healthy reward, it’s a good dessert, so I have no problem. I love it. That’s why the yogurt is on the show because they saw me eating it all the time on the set. It’s not that they give me something that I don’t like! “

And then I ask him about Berry Crews. That’s exactly what it sounds like.

“Berry Crews!” He calls, the excitement in his voice is undeniable. “Yes, I’m working on my own yogurt. Berry crews will happen!”

I repeat, Terry Crews is working on his own yogurt called Berry Crews. Incredible scenes. Years have passed, but it will happen.

He says his team is currently looking for manufacturers. “We had some vacancies and we looked at some companies, but I really want quality, quality yogurt. I want to make sure it’s great, probiotic and nice, and I don’t want people to eat it and think it is okay. “

Always the sunbeam, I ask crews how it stays so positive. And let me anticipate this next part by saying it’s a bit pure.

“The way I did life – if you just let go of your brain, weeds grow. Weeds have flowers, small buds, and everything, but they actually swallow up the life of the rest of your garden.”

The crew’s voice is suddenly so soft that I want to cry.

“And I have to clean my brain every day,” he continues. “It’s like a fish in the water and the water gets cloudy, you know? I keep listening to things that are positive when I exercise. I hear things that are great that I feel good about and that I do I feel good. These are things that get the weeds out of my garden. And what happened is that these good habits lead to many successful things and you may see the world better. “

For this reason and many other reasons, crews know that a lot of people look up to him, but he feels no pressure.

“I feel we’re all an example. We all. You just have to remember that there really is only one rule, the Golden Rule: act towards others as you would let them do them.”

So simple and so important, he says.

The first double episode of Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be released on Friday February 7th at 8:30 p.m. in SBS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuJ1ih5srzw [/ embed]