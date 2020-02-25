our-unique-‘banana-split’-stills-incorporate-a-shirtless-dylan-sprouse-picture!

When the text “Dylan Sprouse” and “shirtless” are employed in the very same sentence, we surely are listening!!!

Luckily for our visitors, we have a hot new still of Dylan likely shirtless in his future motion picture Banana Break up and we’re premiering it exclusively on JJJ.

The movie has been playing the pageant circuit for the previous calendar year and a fifty percent and now fans will at last get their chance to see it. Banana Split is arriving in theaters, on digital, and on demand on March 27.

Dylan stars alongside Hannah Marks (the film’s co-writer), Liana Liberato, Addison Riecke, and Luke Spencer Roberts. Indie cinematographer Benjamin Kasulke tends to make his attribute directorial debut with the movie!

Here’s the synopsis: April (Marks) has expended the last two decades of large faculty in a marriage with Nick (Sprouse), from very first frantic make-out session to ultimate tear-stained break up. In the aimless summer months amongst graduation and school, the recently single April mends her heartbreak by hanging up an surprising friendship with an unlikely prospect: Nick’s new girlfriend, Clara (Liberato).

See all of the stills in the gallery!