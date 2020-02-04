Outback Wrangler wants to save crocodile with hoops around his neck

It’s a tricky problem that requires a complex solution: how do you get a hoop off a wild crocodile?

An Indonesian crocodile has had a hoop around its neck for several years, but the bigger it gets, the narrower the hoop.

“Our contacts in Indo recently shared pictures of the crocodile showing how the tire looks tighter than ever while the poor guy gasps and officials fear the tire will slowly kill the beast,” Wright wrote on Instagram.

“We spoke to the local contacts about an attack plan and decided to travel to Indonesia this month to track down, capture, and remove the animal’s neck and safely release it again.”

It is not an easy task, which is why the local authorities offer a reward for it.

Outback wrangler Matt Wright. (Nine)

The reward comes from the pocket of Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the Central Sulawesi National Resources Conservation Agency, although he hasn’t said how much the payment will be.

The 4-meter animal is believed to be a Siamese crocodile, an endangered species.