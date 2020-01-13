Outbreak of the Chinese virus in connection with the currently non-spreading fish market: WHO

Loading...

LONDON – An outbreak of pneumonia, killing one person in China and infecting 40 others, appears to be linked to a single fish market in downtown Wuhan and didn’t spread that far on Sunday, the World Health Organization said.

The accumulation of infections had raised fears of a possible epidemic after China announced last week that the virus was an unknown type, but came from the same family of viruses that the SARS and MERS Epidemic.

However, the WHO said the outbreak had not spread. The fish market in Wuhan – an important transport hub at home and abroad – has since closed and no cases have been reported in China or internationally.

“The evidence strongly suggests that the outbreak is related to exposure to a seafood market in Wuhan,” the WHO statement said. The market was closed on January 1st and no clear evidence of a person-to-person transmission. “

The WHO announced last week that a emerging member of the “coronavirus” family, which caused fatal acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS), was the likely cause of the outbreak.

Corona viruses can cause infections ranging from colds to SARS. Some types cause less serious illnesses, while others can be far more serious.

Of the 41 people diagnosed with the new viral pneumonia, one died last week – a 61-year-old man with serious illnesses. Seven others are in critical condition, Wuhan health officials said on Saturday.

The WHO said preliminary epidemiological research showed that most of the cases occurred in people who worked or were frequently at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

“Investigations are ongoing to assess the full extent of the outbreak,” he added.

