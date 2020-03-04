[outcomes-exhibit-incumbent-rudy-salas-forward-in-32nd-assembly-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rudy Salas was forward of challenger Todd Cotta to keep his 32nd Assembly District seat, according to voting success.

Salas received 54.6 percent of the vote with all 269 precincts reporting. Cotta experienced 45.four per cent.

In Kern County, Salas experienced a substantial direct of 68.86 p.c to 31.14 % for Cotta.

Salas has served in the point out Assembly due to the fact 2012 and previously served on the Bakersfield Metropolis Council.

Cotta, of Hanford, owns King Gun Centre Indoor Selection.

The district is composed of a portion of Bakersfield as perfectly as Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Home Yard, Kettleman Metropolis, Lamont, Shed Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.