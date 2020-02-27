[outcry:-showtime-releases-trailer-&-poster-artwork-for-new-docuseries]

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer and poster art for Outcry, an approaching 5-section docuseries that examines the gripping story of large faculty soccer star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction, and the quest for truth and justice as the circumstance unfolds. You can examine out the trailer in the player down below as perfectly as the poster in the gallery!

Kelley had incredible momentum likely into his senior yr of superior university in Leander, Texas, but that arrived to a sudden halt in the summer season of 2013 when he was arrested and convicted of tremendous aggravated sexual assault of a four-calendar year-aged boy. Soon after he was sentenced to 25 decades in point out jail devoid of the possibility of parole, a groundswell of help emerged, contacting into question the investigation, the prosecution’s methods and in the end, the validity of the conviction.

Over the course of a few years, Outcry, developed and directed by Emmy Award-profitable filmmaker Pat Kondelis, captures a divided local community and follows the principal members on the two sides of the charm process as they operate in pursuit of opposing truths.

Outcry is manufactured and directed in affiliation with Kondelis and his Emmy Award-successful film and television generation group at Bat Bridge Entertainment.

Outcry will have its environment premiere at the SXSW competition in Austin, TX on Saturday, March 14, forward of its television premiere on Showtime on Friday, April 3.

