Outdoor Voices offers a 40% discount on men’s activewear

There seems to be no reason why Outdoor Voices – as you probably already know – one of our most popular active laundry brands – is lowering the prices of some selected items. But who are we to question it.

Now you can save 40% on the OV Solar Panel Shorts and 20% on the Soccer Longsleeve T-Shirt. Both items are part of the brand’s intramural capsule – a tribute to your local football team – and are available in blue, black and white. We were lucky enough to test the collection when it hit the market last year, and you can still see us with the nylon pants and comfortable cotton long-sleeved shirt with a pretty cool decal on the back.

In addition to the capsule, you will receive a 20% discount on the RecTrek Jogger by OV – an elastic jogger made of durable, weather-resistant RecTrek with many pockets for keys, telephone and snacks.

Football long sleeve t-shirt

Solar panel shorts

RecTrek jogger

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.