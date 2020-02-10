Outlook in Japan worsens after corona virus outbreak: Economy Watchers survey

The business outlook for workers with economically sensitive jobs worsened in January as fears of the global corona virus outbreak dampened sentiment, government data showed on Monday.

The Economy Watchers survey of taxi drivers, restaurant employees and other jobs close to the average consumer showed that the diffusion index, which shows the outlook for the economic situation in the coming months, worsened from 45.5 in December to 41.8 and at fell for a second month in a row, the cabinet said.

The pace of sliding rose 0.4 points from the previous month’s decline. A value below 50 indicates that the conditions reported by more respondents worsened rather than improved.

However, the coincidence index for the current situation rose from 39.7 to 41.9 and thus improved for the third month in a row. The Office referred to the waning negative effects of the increase in excise duties in October.

“The economy has recovered weakly,” the office said, maintaining its assessment.

A hotel employee interviewed in western Japan said that both foreign and Japanese tourists are declining, apparently due to fears of the corona virus.

The virus outbreak hit inbound tourism in late January during the Chinese New Year.

An employee of a home appliance store in the same region said the demand from foreign travelers was declining.

The Cabinet Office interviewed 2,050 workers from January 25-31, and responded to 1,837 or 89.6 percent.