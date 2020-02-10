Outrage after gunmen raided New York police twice within 12 hours

An armed man is in custody after he raided two Bronx police officers and injured two in the space of 12 hours, after two attacks were triggered by outrages by officials who attributed the violence to an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The man, whose name was not released immediately, was captured after entering a Bronx police station and starting shooting.

His shots hit a lieutenant in the arm and barely missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and threw his pistol.

This attack occurred a few hours after the same man approached a patrol car in the same part of the Bronx and shot two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

Despite several shots in both incidents, nobody was killed and everyone should recover, the police said.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak of police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said police commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference.

The New York police set up a circle in front of the 41st police station.

Police officer Paul Stroffolino, injured in the first shootout, was released from the hospital to be applauded by a substantial contingent of officer colleagues. The officer, who had a bandage on his neck, gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Shea called the shooter a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history, including a shootout and carjacking in 2002, when he also fired a gun at police officers. Shea said the man was released from prison in 2017 after attempted murder.

The commissioner also attacked criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests had helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City,” said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior.”

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who took office partly due to a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who triggers hatred of our officers supports and encourages this type of atmosphere. It is not acceptable,” said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you cannot disgracefully attack those who are here to protect us. It creates this kind of dynamic.”

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men.

The Ramos and Liu murders were also the result of major street protests, and some officials blamed de Blasio for solidarity with the demonstrations and turned away from the Democrat at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to say that this weekend’s violence is linked to recent demonstrations where activists “legitimately protested” “. “

However, Gangi said of the armed man that “there is no defense for a maniac who opens fire on the police”.

The first attack occurred when the armed man went to the van and asked the police for directions. Then he shot Stroffolino, who was behind the wheel, past the chin and neck, and just past an artery.

Stroffolino and his eight-year-old partner Brian Hanlon drove away. Nobody fired a shot.

The police released a photo of the alleged shooter and combed the city for him when he entered the police station that coordinated the search, went to the desk and pulled a gun. The wounded lieutenant returned the fire but missed it, and the police ran out of an adjoining room just in time to avoid the pursuing gunner. Two surveillance cameras recorded a video of the chaotic scene.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“Law enforcement officers in New York are risking their lives every day to protect us,” he wrote. “These attacks are hideous.”

