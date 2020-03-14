“Outrageous:” Senate Powers Bill to Address Shortage of Respirators, Face Masks in Coronavirus

Senate Democrats on Thursday obstructed passage of bipartisan legislation that would save lives amid the new coronavirus outbreak affecting the U.S. by increasing access to “much-needed respirators,” Republicans said.

The bill would also “create security for mask makers,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Twitter on Thursday. Facial masks and other personal care products are reportedly sold in US stores.

Reviewing comments made on Twitter in a statement issued Thursday, Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), one of the bill’s sponsors, said:

The Senate had the opportunity to act quickly and pass my bipartisan bill to address the shortage of respirators in our country during this coronavirus outbreak. As a result of Senate Democrats’ objection, the health and safety of our health care providers and first aid providers are at risk. I will continue to look for a way forward for this critical piece of legislation.

The bill, introduced last week by Sens. Fischer and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) would amend the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) to address shortages of respirators, according to the Nebraska Republican Office.

“I am now on the word talking about my bipartisan bill with (Senator Sinema). Our health workers and first responders tell us they have no respirator. We need to make sure they have access to the equipment they need. to fight cases (coronavirus or COVID-19), “Fischer wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Democrats in the Senate, however, blocked bipartisan legislation.

“The bipartisan PREP Act (Fischer) would expand the access of medical professionals to the much-needed respirators and create security for mask makers,” McConnell wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “It’s not controversial. The Senate could have approved it today. But Senate Democrats refused to let it go.”

“Outrageous,” Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) wrote on Twitter in response to a Democrat decision. “(Senator Fischer’s bill) will save lives.”

After the Democrats blocked their bill, Fischer vowed to “continue to look for a way forward so that this critical piece of legislation can keep our people safe.”

Fischer’s office said the bipartisan bill would ensure that all respirators certified by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “are eligible for the same federal liability protections as other medical products, vaccines and medicines, “adding:

The current law, through the PREP Act, allows the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue a statement granting limited liability protection to manufacturers and distributors of certain measures against diseases, including respirators, when the government claim that this team is. used in the event of an outbreak or epidemic. During these times, the federal government takes responsibility. However, respirators overseen by NIOSH (a National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety) – a CDC office – are currently not eligible for this protection.

Sens Fischer and Sinema are members of the Senate Commerce Commission, which has jurisdiction over the manufacture of respirators and masks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the new coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic.

According to the WHO, there were 125,048 confirmed cases and 4,613 fatalities worldwide as of Thursday.

In the U.S., the CDC said there were a total of 1,629 cases and 41 deaths in 46 states and Washington, D.C., as of Thursday, with the vast majority (1,362) of those cases still under investigation. The rest are related to travel (138) and the result of close contact (129).