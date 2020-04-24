Outstanding basketball player Shawna Kuehu apzite former coach, Punahou School on alleged sexual abuse

Shawna Kuehu, a basketball champion at Punahou School who went to college stars, sued her former Punahou coach Dwayne Yuen and the school today, accusing her of being sexually abused.

The 2008 Punahou student is one of a series of women who played basketball as teens at the school who came to court this week accusing Yuen of sexual abuse and the school of doing nothing to prevent it.

“Over the years, Dwayne Yuen has used Punahou School, and especially girls’ basketball programs, as his hunting ground to attract and attack women’s girls, ”the lawsuit filed in Circuit Court alleged. Yuen was an assistant girl basketball coach in her 30s at the time.

On Wednesday, mixed martial arts champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, her sister Mahina Macfarlane Souza and a 2007 Punahou graduate identified only as “Jane Doe,” also filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court against the school and Yuen accused of sexual abuse, assault and battery and brit. negligence, among other charges. Souza graduated from Punahou in 2006 with her sister in 2009.

This lawsuit is being handled by the law office of Vladimir P. Devens, who went on to file another complaint in court today, representing a 2006 Punahou graduate who accused a similar model of abuse and chose to remain anonymous. That plaintiff said he reported Yuen to the school in 2004 to no avail.

Kuehu’s lawsuit describes Yuen as a pedophile who preyed on him when he was “a young and vulnerable child.”

The complaint says the attacks occurred during his ninth and sophomore years. They ended only when Kuehu’s mother secured a temporary restraining order against Yuen, not because Punahou did anything to stop her, the lawsuit alleged.

Kuehu is represented by attorneys Crystal K. Glendon and Kelli K. Lee Ponce.

Requesting comments on Kuehu’s lawsuit, Punahou School provided the following statement via email:

“Punahou stands with survivors of sexual abuse everywhere, and we have established a path for any survivor of our Punahou family to come forward and be supported with compassion and respect,” he said.

“Providing every student’s physical, mental and emotional well-being is Punahou’s top priority. Since 2018, after retaining a nationally recognized expert in school safety, we have established safety measures including a rapid response team to handle any reports of abuse, a 24/7 hotline to report abuse, expand the training of sexual misconduct and a committee on student safety and security. We continue to dedicate ourselves to building the strongest culture of safety possible. “

The suit describes a different attitude to school when the girls went to.

As a minor, “Plaintiff lacked the ability to consent to Dwayne Yuen’s unsuccessful sexual progress and eventually, her sexual assault and abuse,” the suit said.

“As a 17-year-old senior, Dwayne Yuen used his power, control, and influence over the Plaintiff to make him feel he had no choice but to succumb to his sexual advances if he wanted to maintain his position on small basketball teams fi a “. and maintain the athletic scholarship that pays for his annual tuition at Punahou School. “

Yuen did not immediately respond to a message left on his phone seeking comment.

Kuehu led his high school team to three state championship titles and went on to star at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Now a basketball coach at Kealakehe High School, Kuehu said he suffered anger, depression, psychological stress and turmoil as a result of the attacks.

His suit accuses him of sexual abuse, assault with batteries, gross negligence, injuries of emotional distress and failure to protect, among other charges. He seeks damages, including punitive damages, and a jury trial.

The costume filled by the Macfarlane sisters and Jane Doe on Wednesday says Yuen went after the girls one after another, singling them out for special attention and then turning sexually abused. The sisters said they reported the abuse to Punahou’s administrator in 2005 and asked for help and protection but nothing happened, according to the lawsuit.

Yuen then went after “Jane Doe,” starting when she was 15, and finally raping her, according to the lawsuit. When he tried to avoid her, he bombarded her with threatening extortion messages, sometimes hundreds of hours an hour, laced with ridicule and threats of violence. Jane Doe’s mother reported the abuse to Punahou’s athletic director, according to the lawsuit. Finally, on June 26, 2006, he sought a temporary restraining order and the court ordered Yuen to stay away from his daughter for three years.

————

Star-Advertiser personal writer Dave Reardon contributed to this report.