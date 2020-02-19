[outstanding-woman-on-mission-to-aid-individuals-with-disabilities-in-tampa-bay]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some persons choose a single undertaking and dedicate all their endeavours to just that. Julie Reyes is not 1 of all those folks. She sees a require – nearly any want – and can make it her mission to just take action.

Reyes is a female who wears a good deal of hats: Spouse, mother, philanthropist and local community crusader.

“Boots on the floor. Correct below in our community is wherever I really feel we can make the most significant affect,” she mentioned.

And what an impression. By her Variety in Action Coalition, Julie aids bridge the hole for individuals with disabilities. That features veterans to children with autism.

She then allows link them with the neighborhood companions that can make the finest effect in their lives.

“Being a army wife or husband I located it incredibly vital to get connected rapidly, to community with other folks and to share sources, share experiences,” she said.

Julie has turned that into a passion venture. Via events like the organization’s annual Bicycle Construct, Breakfast with Santa and 5K for autism, her aim is to supply the most enable listed here in her personal neighborhood.

“So that any fundraising or any events that we do gain our regional local community, our people, our little ones, our group companions,” she mentioned. “We’re all additional alike than we are various.”

And her operate, she suggests, is in no way performed.

Our Amazing Girls finalists will be revealed every single Tuesday at four p.m. Each individual of the finalists profiled on WFLA were nominated by close friends, household or the folks impacted by their perform. The winner of our neighborhood Exceptional Women Contest will receive a no cost trip to New York City and attend the Mel Robbins display.