Over 100 genes related to autism in multinational studies

More than 100 genes appear to be involved in autism spectrum disorders [ASD]. This emerges from the largest genetic study that has been carried out to date.

The study, which involved over 50 centers around the world, identified 102 genes associated with ASD – including a few dozen that had not previously been recognized.

Some of the genes are also linked to intellectual disabilities and developmental delays, the researchers said. But others are unique to ASD and appear to be associated with the social difficulties that characterize the disorder.

Knowing the genes involved in ASD will help researchers better understand the causes and may develop new drug therapies for children with severe impairments, lead researcher Joseph Buxbaum said.

“There is a spectrum of autism and many people would not need new, targeted drug therapies because they are doing well,” said Buxbaum, who heads the Seaver Autism Research and Treatment Center on Mount Sinai, New York City.

But for children who are deeply affected, the “precision medicine” approach could be promising – treatments tailored to individuals based on their characteristics, such as the genes they carry.

ASD is a brain disorder that affects social skills, communication, and behavior control. In the United States, one in 59 children is affected, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disorder is complex and very different from person to person. Some children have fewer problems with socializing and communication, while others are deeply affected – if at all, they speak little and get involved, for example, in repetitive, obsessive behaviors. Some children with ASD have intellectual disabilities, while others have an average or above-average IQ.

Experts have long believed that a combination of genetic vulnerability and environmental influences can trigger ASD – but genes are the bigger factor. A recent study of approximately 2 million people estimated that genes account for 80 percent of the risk of ASD.

But the exact genes vary between individuals, experts say.

“We know that big studies like this – and even bigger ones – are needed to really understand why we say,” If you’ve seen someone with autism, you’ve seen someone with autism, “said Dean Hartley.

Hartley, who was not involved in the new study, is senior director of genome research and translation science at the nonprofit Autism Speaks.

Researchers had previously identified 65 genes associated with ASD. Buxbaum said his team could find more, partly because of the size of the study: it affected over 35,000 people, including nearly 12,000 with ASD; the rest were their parents, unaffected siblings, or anyone without ASA.

Using newer analysis techniques, Buxbaum says, the researchers were able to find 102 genes associated with ASD.

Some genes, he explained, are “risky” and lead to veritable mutations. Most people with ASD – possibly 80 percent – would not accommodate them, according to Buxbaum. Instead, they would carry “tiny, tiny changes across multiple genes,” he said.

More research is needed to understand exactly what all these genes do. However, most risk genes are active early in brain development and play a role in regulating the activity of other genes or communication between brain cells, the researchers found.

The risk genes are also active in “excitatory” and “inhibitory” neurons or nerve cells. According to Buxbaum, this shows that autism is not only related to one of the main types of brain cells, but also brings with it “many disorders” in brain cell function.

The results were published online on January 23 in the Cell magazine.

Dr. Andrew Adesman is the chief physician in developmental and behavioral pediatrics at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

At this point in time, however, it was not possible to determine the genetic cause in most children who were diagnosed with ASD.

Hartley agreed that the latest findings could eventually lead to new therapies. “This study confirms important previous biological pathways in autism, but may have identified new biological processes,” he added. “These paths are important in order to find new treatment goals and more individual healthcare.”

However, the search for ASD-related genes is not over. Buxbaum said he expected “a few hundred more” to be found.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke is more concerned with autism spectrum disorders.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.