Over 100 unlicensed contractors arrested after investigation into Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will announce Tuesday morning the completion of an unlicensed contract investigation that has arrested over 100 people.

Covert investigators claiming to be homeowners who need repairs across the county arrested more than 100 unlicensed contractors in an investigation nicknamed “Operation House Hunters”.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will provide further information on the investigation at 10:00 a.m.

“The property market in Tampa Bay is booming right now, but that also means fraudsters are trying to exploit homeowners,” said Chronister. “They want your hard earned money and they don’t care if you do bad work that could endanger you and your loved ones.”

With news channel 8 you get the latest news about this investigation.

LAST STORIES: