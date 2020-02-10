Over 100 US soldiers develop traumatic brain injuries after the Iran strike

A photo of the destruction left at Al Asad base in Iraq after being hit by Iranian missiles.

Photo: CNN

Minor traumatic brain injuries were diagnosed in more than 100 U.S. soldiers following the Iranian missile attack on al Asad military base in Iraq on January 8.

According to CNN, this is an increase of at least 36 cases since late January when the Pentagon said 64 service members were diagnosed with injuries.

Last month, several Pentagon CNN officials announced that the number of diagnosed cases is expected to change further.

Approximately 200 people who were in the explosion zone at the time of the attack were examined for symptoms.

During a press conference at the Pentagon late last month, General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chief, said the increasing number of cases reported is partly due to the fact that the injuries largely fall into the “light TBI” category. It takes time to the symptoms manifest.

“All of these people have been screened and we have a certain number and the number is growing, in this particular case TBI – that manifests itself, it takes some time to manifest, it is not necessarily an immediate thing – in some cases it is it does in some cases it doesn’t. So let’s go ahead with the screening, “said Milley.

“Some of them have been evacuated to Europe, others have been evacuated back to the US, so there is a complex approach. We will continue to do this with our medical professionals.”