Over 1,000 migrants enter Guatemala while a caravan travels to Mexico in the United States

GUATEMALA CITY – At least 1,300 people have entered Guatemala from Honduras in a new U.S. caravan, the authorities said on Thursday and exerted pressure on the region to meet the Trump administration’s demands to curb illegal immigration to the north ,

The Mexican government is preparing for hundreds of Central Americans to arrive at the southern border in the coming days. This is likely to be closely monitored by the US government, which is why curbing illegal immigration has priority.

When they arrived in Guatemala, mainly via crossroads on the northern border with Honduras, around 1,350 migrants were legally registered until late morning, said Alejandra Mena, spokeswoman for the National Migration Institute of Guatemala.

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on the Mexican and Central American states to accept a number of migration agreements that aim to shift the burden of dealing with asylum seekers away from the United States.

The majority of migrants caught on the U.S. border with Mexico depart from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to escape chronic poverty or gang violence.

Unlike Guatemala, Mexico has refused to become a so-called safe third country, which obliges it to accept asylum applications from migrants who enter its territory. Even so, Trump has threatened trade sanctions if it doesn’t include people’s electricity.

The new President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, said Wednesday that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had told him that Mexico would not let the new caravan pass.

The Mexican State Department has not responded directly to this allegation. However, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said the border would be monitored and the Mexican government would not issue migrant visas for safe conduct.

“That is very clear,” she told reporters.

According to messages shared by some of the migrants on WhatsApp, some Hondurans said they wanted to meet in the city of Santa Elena in northern Guatemala and drive to the Mexican border on Saturday.

As part of an agreement on freedom of movement between the countries of North Central America, Giammattei said he would allow the caravan to enter Guatemala, provided that people had the necessary papers.

Some migrants were rejected on the Guatemalan border on Wednesday, and the Honduran police fired tear gas at others who tried to pass without migration controls.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sepsis associated with 1 in 5 deaths worldwide: study

According to a study published on Thursday, Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously thought.

That means 1 death for …