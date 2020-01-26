Over 100,000 People Apply to Stop Chinese Citizens from Entering Malaysia After Corona Virus Outbreak | Malaysia

A passenger wears a mask at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, January 21, 2020. – Reuters image

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – An online petition has been launched asking the government to prohibit Chinese nationals from entering. Around 149,000 support the call.

Petitioner Muhammad Zaim Yusran Mohd Zaidy said there is an urgent need to prevent Chinese nationals from entering due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“The new virus is spread around the world due to its unsanitary lifestyle.

“The government should think more about Malaysian health. Don’t wait for Malaysians to die, then only the government wants to take preventive measures, “said Muhammad Zaim on the petition side.

To date, health authorities still find the exact origin and cause of the c2019-nCoV. However, several news reports have linked the outbreak in Wuhan, China, to the origin of bats and snakes.

At the time of writing, 149,125 people had signed the petition out of their 150,000 goals. The petition went online yesterday at change.org.

Cases of c2019-nCoV have been confirmed in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, the United States, France, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Malaysia registered its fourth coronavirus case yesterday. The last one is a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, who came to Johor Baru from Singapore on Wednesday.

The man had come in with a group of 17 Chinese tourists, including his wife and child.

While the Johor State Health Department’s health check showed that the rest of the group had no potential symptoms, the group was quarantined in a designated area until the results of further tests were available.

On January 24, the Chinese central government instructed travel agencies to stop selling domestic and international travel to curb the virus outbreak.

The Chinese government had already imposed travel restrictions on Wuhan and a dozen other cities, which restricted the movement of around 56 million people to contain the outbreak.

On January 24, the Philippine government returned 500 Chinese tourists from Wuhan.

After the news of the outbreak, North Korea had also banned all foreign tourists.

Similarly, dozens of other countries have advised their citizens to cut all non-essential trips to Wuhan.