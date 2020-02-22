[over-1,300-athletes-impress-at-this-year’s-pasco-county-special-olympics]

Posted:
/ Updated:
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes competed Thursday and Friday in the County Summer Games in Pasco County.
The county’s athletes competed in athletics, bocce, cheer-leading, cycling, and soccer at River Ridge High on Thursday and Wesley Chapel High on Friday.
Below are just a few of the many special moments had at this year’s games.
