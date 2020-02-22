[Over 1,300 athletes impress at this year’s Pasco County Special Olympics]

Nellie McDonald
Courtesy: Pasco County public schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes competed Thursday and Friday in the County Summer Games in Pasco County.

The county’s athletes competed in athletics, bocce, cheer-leading, cycling, and soccer at River Ridge High on Thursday and Wesley Chapel High on Friday.

Below are just a few of the many special moments had at this year’s games.

