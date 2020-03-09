Over 20 cats located in Spring Hill garage with no foods, drinking water, overflowing litter containers

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Business is investigating a Spring Hill woman who had about 20 neglected cats in her garage.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Business acquired an anonymous phone Friday relating to many cats that were not being properly cared for in the woman’s garage found at 6257 Spring Hill Dr.

Upon arrival, Animal Enforcement Officers explained they observed the cats in the garage with no foodstuff or h2o, and the litter containers ended up overflowing.

According to Hernando County Sheriff’s Place of work, officers removed 24 cats from the locale. They had been then taken to Hernando County Animal Expert services (HCAS) for veterinary evaluation.

HCAS claimed he cats experienced a flea infestation, but no other sizeable healthcare issues.

Animal Enforcement Officers are issuing a Conditioning Petition for the proprietor of the cats in buy to permanently remove possession from the lady.

Deputies stated they are conducting an Animal Neglect investigation and arrest warrants are impending.

Latest Stories: