Over 2000 Central American migrants are trying to enter

The Mexican authorities closed a border crossing in southern Mexico after thousands of Central American migrants tried to cross a bridge over the Suchiate between Mexico and Guatemala.

Usually migrants wishing to apply for asylum in Mexico are allowed to cross the bridge. However, many migrants prefer to travel through Mexico en route to the United States, which Mexico has repeatedly asked to hinder their arrival.

On condition of anonymity, a Mexican Navy told The Associated Press on Friday (local time) that it was commanding that a “human wall” be built to contain migrant flows.

Babies howled and spirits flared on Saturday as hundreds of Mexican national guards blocked the way for thousands of migrants.

The Mexican National Migration Institute announced on Saturday that it had reinforced several points along the country’s southern border to ensure “safe, orderly, and regular immigration”.

As the crowd swelled in batches on the bridge over the Suchiate, Mexican officials allowed several dozen migrants to enter the country in groups of 20, while a voice over a loudspeaker warned migrants not to slip into Mexico without passing through immigration filters ,

According to estimates by the Guatemalan authorities, 2500 migrants were on the Suchiate Bridge on Saturday or tried to access it.

Nearby, hundreds of security guards lined the river to prevent migrants from secretly entering Mexico. The voice on the speaker kept warning that people wishing to travel across the country may not be able to obtain asylum in the United States even if they make it there.

The Mexican government has stated that migrants who enter the country without registration are not allowed to leave the southern border area. But those seeking asylum or other protection can apply for and legalize their status in Mexico.

Guatemalan officials have counted around 3,000 migrants who have registered at border crossings to enter the country in the past few days, and estimated that there were an additional 1,300 migrants who did not register.

Vicente Hernández, chief of the Mexican armed forces in the border area, told migrants on the Guatemalan side of the border that “there are opportunities for everyone in Mexico”.

“You just have to register here,” he added, saying that Mexican officials would then offer the migrants jobs.

Mexico’s offer of legal status and potential employment for migrants includes a provision that would restrict migrants to southern Mexico, where wages are lower and there are fewer jobs than anywhere else in the country.