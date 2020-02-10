Over 250 artists at the 32nd annual Sarasota Festival of the Arts in downtown

32nd annual festival of arts in downtown Sarasota with over 250 artists
Phillies comes to Clearwater for spring training
17-year-old shot in the eye with BB weapon dies from injuries
Brandon Mann arrested after threatening to murder President Trump
ISS Passover and ULA start
Sea lions are causing a sensation at the Florida State Fair
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the coming working week
According to the FHP, two teenagers died, one of whom was injured on I-275 after an alcohol-related crash
Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for the annual Fan Fest
Is the February full moon a super moon?
Ripley believe it or not! Odditorium brings the foreign to the state fair