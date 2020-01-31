Over 250,000 cars with potentially fatal airbags are still driving on Australian roads

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), over a quarter million cars with potentially fatal airbags are still driven on Australian roads.

Four million cars have been subject to the mandatory recall of Takata airbags across Australia, which has become the world’s largest recall of cars.

Figures released today show that 3.56 million airbags in 2.59 million vehicles have been replaced in Australia. Around 256,000 drivers still have to pick up their vehicles to fix the potentially fatal error.

Defective airbags run the risk of malfunctioning, causing sharp metal bullets to enter the vehicle and its occupants at high speed.

29 deaths and over 320 serious injuries have been reported worldwide, including one death and one serious injury in Australia

“We are now in the final year of the mandatory recall, but more than a quarter of a million dangerous vehicles remain on our roads,” said ACCC vice-president Delia Rickard in a statement.

“There is a risk that these airbags will deploy even in a minor accident and carry sharp metal parts into the vehicle at high speed, which could result in serious injury or death to the occupants.”

“These faulty airbags could be fatal. If your vehicle is being recalled, you should take immediate action to get a free replacement,” said Rickard.

In another incident, a 21-year-old woman in the Northern Territory was seriously injured when a Takata airbag in a Toyota RAV4 failed.

The recall warning for 20,000 of the affected vehicles was upgraded to “critical” last October, which means that the vehicles should not be driven at all.

More than 11,000 of these vehicles are still on the move.

“If your vehicle is classified as critical, please do not drive it. Contact your dealer to arrange for your vehicle to be towed to the repair center so that you don’t have to drive it,” said Rickard.

Consumers can check at ismyairbagsafe.com.au or send an SMS to 0487 247 224 to see if their vehicle is affected.