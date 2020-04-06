Over 30% of India’s total Covid-19 infection could be related to Markaz, with cases exceeding 3,500: Key events – India news

Cases of coronavirus in the country have jumped more than 3,500. On Sunday, the state Department of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases in the country at 3,777. The figure includes 3,219 active cases and 274 patients who were cured. So far, as many as 83 people have died from Covid-19.

On Sunday night, dozens of citizens switched off their residential lights and lit their dormitories and candles for 9 minutes at 9pm in solidarity amid the coronavirus epidemic.

India entered the thirteenth day of the 21-day close on Monday.

Here are the key events:

First India is likely to begin rapid antibody testing on Thursday, with people in high-risk areas (containment zones), “major migration gatherings” and evacuation centers expected to be the first to pass this simple blood test to test the existence of the antibodies created. by the anti-virus body Sars-Cov-2.

Second The number of deaths from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday exceeded 100, while the total infection exceeded 4,000 – 503 of them in Delhi, state figures show.

Third About 21,200 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in the capital city of Nizamuddin Basti, which became the focus of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), have been quarantined in India, according to government officials. The number includes 2,000 foreigners.

4th More than 50 doctors and other healthcare professionals have tested positive for coronavirus disease across India, putting at the heart of their vulnerability and the possibility of hospitals becoming high-risk sites for infection.

5th Odisha recorded the largest one-day increase in Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, with 18 cases reported from the capital city of Bhubaneswar hours after the government overcame fears of a community transfer. From 21 cases to Saturday, the number of positive cases rose to 39 on Sunday.

6th Another four people attending Tablighi Jamaat events tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, considering the number of cases in the state from 22 to 26.

7th As of Sunday morning, at least 1,023 cases in 17 countries and territories of the Union, or over 30% of India’s total Covid-19 infection, could be linked to a group in mid-March that forced authorities to launch a complex exercise to find steps. from those who cheered across the country.

8th Almost the entire top of Madhya Pradesh Health Department has been quarantined after 11 wards, including two Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and the Director of Health Services, have been tested positive in Covid-19 since Saturday.

9th A positive Covid-19 case in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, which came to light on March 30, forced Asia’s largest port trading market, Lasalgaon, to suspend operations, affecting stocks, a market official said.

10th As many as 62 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 333.

