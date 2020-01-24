Over 30 U.S. service members diagnosed with brain injury after attacking Iran

(NBC) – After Iranian airstrikes at Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in Iraq earlier this month, 34 members of the U.S. military service were diagnosed with brain injuries and strokes, the Pentagon chief spokesman said on Friday.

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases on January 8 after the United States killed General Qassem Soleimani, an influential and powerful Iranian military commander.

Jonathan Hoffman (Pentagon spokesman) confirmed on Friday that eight of the U.S. service members who had been diagnosed were hospitalized in Germany. The service members were then returned to the United States, where they are treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Hoffman also said nine were still in Germany.

17 of the service members who had suffered concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) were back on active duty in Iraq, Hoffman told reporters. No deaths were reported in the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base.

For more information, please visit NBC News.