Over 4,000 pounds. of sweet potatoes, carrots dropped by airplanes to starve animals in Australian fires

(WJW) – The New South Wales government has used helicopters and planes to feed starving animals while bushfires continue to devastate Australia, Daily Mail reports.

The government reportedly dropped 4,850 pounds of sweet potatoes and carrots to feed large groups of wallabies with brush tails that were stranded by the fire.

As part of Operation Rock Wallaby, park officials dropped food in several national parks.

New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean said the wallabies were stranded after the natural vegetation in their habitat was destroyed.

Nationwide, more than a dozen deaths have been confirmed and hundreds of structures destroyed.

Coal populations are also at risk, and a large part may have been killed in forest fires.

Sussan Ley, the federal environment minister, announced on Friday that up to 30% could have been killed in the bushfires in New South Wales.

She says forest fires have set fire to up to 30% of her habitat.

According to the Australian zoo, only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas remained after “uncontrolled habitat destruction”.

The animals are now considered endangered.

Every state in Australia has been scorched, but New South Wales has had the worst fire.

Some of the firefighters on the south coast of New South Wales found themselves in a situation that could have been fatal.

“When we were in there, we thought it could be,” said Deputy Capt. Jasper Croft from New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

Finally, the crew decided to leave their fire engine and flee.

“It was at a point where it was too dangerous to stay in the vehicle,” said Deputy Captain Kayle Barton of New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

In New South Wales alone, more than 2,000 firefighters are on site, and other countries, including the United States and Canada, have dispatched firefighters to help.

And it can take a while for the situation to relax. Australia is just beginning its summer season.

The maximum temperatures are usually in January and February.

“It’s just a hurricane where you do exactly what you need to do to survive,” said one resident.

