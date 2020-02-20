[over-5-million-kids-water-bottles-recalled-over-choking-hazard]

Contigo recalls 5.7 mil. Children’s water bottles over choking hazard
by: CNN
Posted:
Updated:
(CNN) — Close to six-million children’s water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.
The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids.
The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover.
According to Federal Consumer Safety Regulators, the silicone spout can detach – and potentially lead to choking.
Officials say they received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching.
Consumers are now advised to stop using the bottles right away.
But the statement says they can reach out to Contigo to receive a replacement.
These water bottles were affected by another recall last August when consumers received replacement lids.
