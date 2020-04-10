Over 500 apartments approved for the Howth site

The construction of more than 500 apartments on a controversial former industrial site in Howth village Co Dublin has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The abandoned Techrete factory site near the Dart resort in the seaside village has been the subject of a number of residential development plans in the past five years.

Previous programs involved less than half the number of homes for which developer Pat Crean is now licensed. The inhabitants had warned that a previous request for 200 houses would cause serious traffic congestion on the main road leading to the village and amount to excessive development of the site.

Accessible gateway

The new complex of 512 apartments, mostly one or two beds, between Chemin Howth and Claremont Beach west of the port, will be built in eight-storey blocks with 439 parking spaces and 1,335 bicycle spaces.

Plans for Atlas GP Ltd, a subsidiary of Mr. Crean’s development company, Marlet, also include a public walkway and bike path, a town square, a landscaped park and communal gardens. Shops, a restaurant and a cafe on the ground floor are also available.

The number of apartments exceeds the total number of houses that Fingal County Council had designated for Howth in its 2017-2023 county development plan, which provided that the village had the capacity to accommodate 498 houses over a period of five years.

However, in its decision, counsel said the development was “warranted” in accordance with a number of government policies, including the policy of “speeding up the delivery of housing.”

The program “will respect and enhance the historic and architectural character of the area,” said the board, and its height and volume of development were “acceptable.” It would also support the “commercial role of downtown Howth and would be acceptable in terms of safety and convenience for pedestrians and traffic.”

Last month, Mr. Crean obtained permission to redevelop another Howth site, the former Baily Court Hotel at the other end of the village. The board’s approval of its plans for 177 apartments came less than two months after the High Court canceled the authorization for a smaller project on the site.

The residents of Howth opposed the construction of the 177 apartments in three five-story blocks, as well as the earlier development of 164 apartments, on a site overlooking the port of Howth and near the village Martello tower.

Authorization

In February, Mr. Crean obtained permission for 650 apartments next to Parc Sainte-Anne in Raheny. This decision is also the subject of an action in the High Court.

An earlier request for the Techrete site from Grant Thornton, as receiver of Ray Grehan’s Glenkerrin Homes, for 145 apartments and 51 homes on the site, was granted by the board of directors in 2016. This decision made the subject of a dispute before the High Court by a local resident, with Labor TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and former Senator Averil Power, appearing on the list of opinions.

The challenge failed because the complaint was not filed within the timeframe for objecting to the planning decisions.