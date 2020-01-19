Over 500 client tax files inappropriately viewed at CAPK

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern Community Action Partnership announced that more than 500 client tax records had been inappropriately accessed by two former employees.

The organization said that 512 tax records for clients of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that were kept in a third-party database were viewed by the two former employees between October and December 2019 and were discovered on December 23.

The CACP stated that access was not allowed and that access to the database was interrupted and that the employees were terminated. The organization does not currently believe the information is used for illegal purposes.

After launching an investigation into the incident in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, CAPK said it appeared that former employees had accessed the database in order to develop a client list to be used for a new one private business preparing tax returns.

“CAPK takes the security, privacy and confidentiality of our customers’ personal information very seriously,” said the organization. “CAPK has implemented additional data security measures in its VITA program and is reviewing its data security agency as part of its ongoing commitment to improve and secure the systems used to serve the public.”

Persons whose personal information has been consulted by former employees are notified individually by CAPK. They will benefit from 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services, the organization said.