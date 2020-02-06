Over 500 Iowa soldiers are to be stationed

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) – The Iowa National Guard has stated that 1st Battalion (Ironman), 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, recently acquired deployment orders for the Middle East.

This is the first of many missions announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, on January 16, 2020, during his address to the Iowa General Assembly.

The Ironman Battalion will be deployed to approximately 550 soldiers from the National Guard armories in seven cities in Iowa: Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.

The mission is reported to include security and troop protection operations in 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The battalion is currently planning deportation ceremonies that will take place in late May. The Ironman Battalion then travels to Ft. Bliss, Texas to complete pre-deployment training and readiness checks. It is estimated that the deployment will take about a year.

On February 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., an Iowa National Guard Family Services JCF (Joining Community Forces) event will be held at Waterloo Readiness Center, 3106 Airport Blvd. for organizations interested in supporting the Northeast Iowa Military Community.