Over 60% of patients come from five states, cases in India close to 13,500: Covid-19 State – Indian News

The number of coronavirus cases in that country on Friday climbed to 13,387. This data includes 11201 active cases, 1,748 recovery cases and 437 coronavirus deaths. The national number of Covid-19 was updated by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to fight the increasing number of coronavirus cases. These states together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh account for more than 60% of the total number of cases in the country.

Here is an overview of the status of coroviral active cases, deaths and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 3,205 active Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. The state has recorded 194 deaths so far while 300 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1,640 people tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 38 people died from the infection, while 51 people recovered according to the health ministry.

Tamil Nadu

Southern State has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today, with 1,267. Tamil Nadu has experienced 180 recoveries and 15 deaths with Covid-19.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1,131 on Friday. The state reported three deaths and 164 patients recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state reported 1,120 positive cases of coronavirus. From Covid-19, 53 people died here, while 64 recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

805 people are infected with Covid-19 in the state. While 74 people recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 13 people died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home country has registered 930 coronavirus cases and 73 recoveries so far. 36 people died from the infection in the country.

Telangana

So far, 700 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state. 186 people recovered from the virus, while 18 died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 534 positive Covid-19 patients and 20 recovery cases. 14 people were killed.

Kerala

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala reported 395 cases of coronavirus on Friday. Kerala witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19, while 245 people recovered successfully.

Karnataka

The state recorded 315 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. 82 people were healed and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Covid-19 patients increased to 314. Four died of the infection and 38 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

Neighboring states have 205 and 186 Covid-19 cases, respectively. While 13 people died in Punjab, Haryana saw three deaths. 43 people recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 27 in Punjab.

255 people have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There were 10 deaths and 51 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 60 Covid-19 positive patients, 19 recovered while one person died. In Bihar, 80 people tested positive for coronavirus, one died, while 37 patients recovered.

Assam reported 35 cases of Covid-19, one person died while 5 people recovered. Uttarakhand has 37 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people were ill with Covid-19 and 9 were recovering. Andaman recorded 11 cases of coronaviruses, 10 recovered. Chhattisgarh recorded 33 cases of coronaviruses and 23 people recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, 6 patients recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 35 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry reported seven cases and one recovered. Jharkhand has 28 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya reported seven cases and one death.

Two cases of coronavirus were reported in Manipur and one recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients, one recovered.

The areas of the states and the Union with only one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not yet reported on the Covid-19 case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended closure across the country to May 3. The Prime Minister said that while India has taken timely steps to control the spread of the new coronavirus, efforts need to be urgently urged to prevent new foci.

India entered the third day of the extended lock phase on Friday. The lockdown will end on May 3rd.

Note: The information is from official data released by the Ministry of Health and may differ from the real-time numbers released by the various governments of the States and are subject to Center confirmation.

