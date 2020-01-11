Over a quarter of 2019, physical music sales came from vinyl

Loading...

New data show that over 25% of the physical music sold in 2019 was in the resurrecting vinyl format.

David Hilowitz / Creative Commons

If you’re a die-hard fan of physical media related to music, some new information about the year the music was sold is something to think about – for good and worrying reasons. Forbes reports that just over 25% of physical album sales in the United States were made in the increasingly popular and surprisingly tough form of vinyl last year.

What does it mean? Now, while total music purchases have decreased compared to streaming, the share of purchases of vinyl has increased over the previous year. And for those wondering what the current state of physical media looks like in 2019, the answer is “actually pretty solid”. The Forbes article quotes a total of 73.5 million albums that were sold in some physical form last year. While this may be significantly smaller than it used to be, it is still a fairly large number.

Taking the costs into account, vinyl may bring in more money overall than CDs – although the question of which is more profitable is endlessly discussed in various online forums.

Readers of the Forbes article find another fascinating piece of information: the majority of the best-selling vinyl of the year was recorded on older records. Billboard reports that the best-selling vinyl album for 2019 was The Beatles’ Abbey Road. But that doesn’t mean that classic albums represent the total of the top 10 sellers of the year in LPs: This list also included Billie Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Whose LP edition sold 176,000 copies.

Will this continue? The trend is clearly upward – although a Pitchfork article from last month on music distribution issues that are hurting a number of record stores offers a warning. But the vinyl boom seems to be staying here.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in Forbes