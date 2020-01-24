A postal licensee was in hot water after posting a job advertisement that prevented her from applying “for legitimate millennia”.

Warilla Licensed Post Office Licensee Angela Cramp was forced to remove the statement from her job description after it emerged that she allegedly violated the laws on age discrimination.

At first glance, the job description for the “retail internship” position seems fairly normal. The desired characteristics included “honest and reliable”, “being able to work in a fast-moving workplace” and being “eager to learn”.

But it was the last point at which Angela found a possible violation of age discrimination requirements.

“Unfortunately, the successful applicant will not be an over-privileged millennial with an excessive sense of authorization,” says the description.

Yes, it is 2020 and we still generalize the millennia as over-privileged and difficult. Not to mention that people are still struggling with the fact that everyone between the ages of 23 and 38 is considered to be the turn of the millennium in 2019. It’s a huge, incredibly diverse group of people, and they’re not necessarily young.

But to make matters worse, Angela confirmed it 9Nachrichten that the statement wasn’t a joke.

“We want someone who understands that it’s an entry-level job,” said Angela 9Nachrichten,

“If you think that you have grown to be people who have been doing this job for five years just because you were there on the first day, I prefer you not to apply for our job.”

After being accused of age discrimination, Cramp claimed that she would like to hire a young person if he was suitable for the job (here’s another reminder that the oldest millennia will be 39 this year).

“It is by no means age discrimination, I have five millennials to myself now,” said Cramp, although she has the impression that “millennial” is synonymous with “young people”.

“It is time to reach young people – there are job requirements, you have to follow instructions, and if you have never heard the word ‘no’ in your life, this is not for you. So don’t waste your time or me applying. “

Ms. Cramp continued to defend her actions by claiming that she is looking for someone who is happy to be “at the bottom of the pecking order”, which should probably be a red flag to watch out for in your next job interview.

“If you expect to be responsible for the business on the first day, you will not succeed in this job,” she said.

Personally, I have never met anyone who believes that “entry-level internship” means running a company, but maybe I don’t know enough people.

Fortunately, Ms. Cramp’s statement was removed after Seek informed her that her language allegedly violated anti-discrimination laws.

We’ve seen it before and will no doubt see it again, but here’s a friendly reminder that millennials (and Gen Z) are an extremely diverse group of people that are staffed with a lot of hard-working people. Sure, there are many lazy, legitimate millennials, but not more than every generation before them.

As someone who isn’t even old enough to live a millennium, I’ve learned two things in my 21 short years on the planet.

First, society has no idea what a “millennial” is.

Second, young people are classified as “entitled” once they campaign for their basic workers’ rights. You know what you are legally entitled to.

If you read this as the turn of the millennium (or as Gen Z bebe), make sure you know the difference between the right and the simple knowledge that you are entitled to. You are not wrong to stand up for your statutory labor rights.

