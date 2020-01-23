Over-the-counter steroid creams can pose a health risk

Rubbing cream into your skin to relieve an itchy rash may seem harmless, but not all current anti-itch formulations are the same.

“People don’t understand the potential dangers of prescription steroid creams,” said Dr. Lawrence Green, clinical professor of dermatology at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Hydrocortisone – a topical steroid that is commonly used to treat skin rashes or allergic reactions – is not approved for over-the-counter use by the United States Food and Drug Administration. But in some stores, it’s easy to get without a prescription, a new study warns.

The researchers found illegal corticosteroid creams in dozens of stores across the country that specialize in foreign imports.

For the study, investigators visited 80 stores in 13 cities in nine states. They introduced themselves as customers and asked for cream to treat an “itchy rash”. Three dozen stores sold over-the-counter creams without a prescription.

The creams were made in 12 countries, including China, Mexico, Kenya, Korea and Switzerland.

All stores visited in Chicago and San Francisco sold illegal steroid creams, as did 80 percent of those in Minneapolis, 60 percent of those in Washington, DC, and 36 percent in New York City. Smaller towns too – including Durham, N.C. and Madison, Wisc. – Business with illegal creams showed the results.

The report was published in the February issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The results were not surprising for the study by co-author Dr. Sara Hylwa, a dermatologist at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

Hylwa works in a clinic where many immigrants are treated. Occasionally, patients said they used prescription corticosteroid creams for rashes and even as skin lightening formulas, she said.

In many other countries, the creams are available legally without a prescription, so it is not uncommon for newbies to buy them without a prescription. But abuse can have serious side effects.

Hylwa recalled a patient whose use of a skin cream containing a strong steroid resulted in severe thinning of the skin – a common side effect that is often seen in sensitive areas such as the face and around the eyes.

Other side effects include stretch marks; slight bruising; and glaucoma, cataracts, or even blindness when applied to the eye area, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Green said he saw patients who misused skin creams almost every day.

“Unfortunately, they get inaccurate advice from the Internet, from friends, or are just trying to help themselves with a prescription cream they have in their house – one that has been prescribed for something else – until they go to the doctor or avoid it to go all the way to the doctor, “he said.

While consumers may think that liberal use of topical drugs is less harmful than drugs that are swallowed, that’s a misunderstanding, Green said.

“If you apply something to a sufficiently large surface of your skin, it can be absorbed into your bloodstream,” he warned. “You can have not only all the possible permanent damage from applying the cream to your skin too often in the same place, but also the potentially dangerous side effects of taking a pill form of the cream.”

So what’s the safest approach to a rash that doesn’t go away in a few days with non-prescription creams?

Make an appointment with a doctor, Dr. Erin Warshaw, a professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota, who was also involved in the study.

Warshaw asked patients to take skin creams to show to the doctor. These creams can very well provide valuable clues as to what causes skin irritation or prevents it from healing.

