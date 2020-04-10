Over Three Years in a Year, Nick Flynn Anchors in the Deep

So far, 2020 has not exactly been filled with writers, artists, and artists Nick Flynn had planned it. Over the course of 12 months, he has released three new books, starting from September I Need You and last month, a new home mixed with other artist’s inspirational, creative pieces. , and the puzzle. The advertisement for Stay is joined by a series of public performances and events organized by Flynn and his friends in writing and visual arts that have helped him embark on a few years of work. ago.

In Stay he wrote about friends who inspired him years ago to write his 2004 film, The Bullshit Night in Suck City, adapted for the screen by Do Flynn, which is stars. Juliannne Moore, Robert DeNiro, and Paul Dano. Over 13 books, he has written on topics such as harm, adultery, homelessness, loss of love, loss, and addiction, personality traits.

Because of coronavirus, the conditions for Stay are now largely eliminated, delayed, or virtualized. “In the midst of all the things that are happening in the world,” he said in an email, “I would like to say that this book is for you to get you through this difficult time, but I believe this has true. It lists the history (part), my (30) years of collaboration with other artists and friends – perhaps collaborative work and inspiration from others is what is needed for this time? ”

In person, Flynn is honest and easy-going, linked to personalities. His spirit of reform and help in the history of Stay. He writes, “You wake up on all the old skins in the morning, and then doing that you have to make the best of yourself,” “Some days it works better than others. “

The third book that he will release this year is another autobiography, The Tonight Our Home will be on fire, due in August. Woven with the zeal of his poetry, he contemplated the redemption of failure, and urged readers to support and consider their own limitations. He wrote of his passion in the book, “It is a terrible thing to lose power in the dark sea.” Somehow, he can anchor himself by speaking.

At the New York coffee shop presented by his wife, the artist Lili Taylor, Flynn spoke with Vanity Fair about his youth, his friendship with friends, and what it means to collide with your own thoughts on the page.

Vanity Fair: Over the course of a year, you will have released three books. Your poem I Will Destroy You is last year and after writing Today’s Night Our House will fire through August. Make like a cookie that brings them together.

Nick Flynn: I didn’t think of it as glue, but I liked that. It is one of those things that once (a book) is an achievement that can be avoided in some way. You need to attach some importance to it. Stay in the middle and keep these things together – glue is a good scar – I didn’t really think so. The complaint is that there are some statements from our Night Three Fire House that are not going out so we need to have the rules in place.

How did that happen?

I was living out of it. I just let (the publishers) hit it off (laughs). I linked everyone up and said, “I really support this and hope this happens.” I guess it works. That’s right, I asked for Greywolf, W. W. Norton and to Wave Books and anyone who would listen for the last 10 years to do a book like Stay. I did all this collaboration and I wanted a book that had that energy and brought it together and they all said, “Yeah, no.” Then when I did it with ZE Books, (another publisher) said, “Why don’t we do this?” and I said, “Because you don’t want to do it.” I also don’t know if they could have – it’s a lot of effort to stay together. I sat down with the designer for the entire spring. It is very productive. It is a small art kit. It’s not much more pressing will do. They need someone else to attend and that is not part of their budget.

.