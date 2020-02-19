[overall-body-discovered-in-tennessee-river-in-alabama-identified-as-missing-chattanooga-person]

Shut Through the Point out of the Condition, Gov. Bill Lee discusses the proposed $250 million endowment to deal with the health and effectively-remaining desires of learners. Nashville Tennessean

The system recovered from the Tennessee River near Guntersville Dam Monday afternoon has been identified as a male thought to have jumped from a bridge in Chattanooga on Jan. 29, according to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

The gentleman is discovered as George E. Koontz of Chattanooga.

On Jan. 29, witnesses saw a white male matching Koontz’s description jump from the Walnut Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga.

Koontz’s relatives had described him missing that identical working day, in accordance to Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

It is considered that the large rains of the past handful of weeks — and the reality that flood gates have remained open up together the Tennessee River — permitted Koontz’s entire body to vacation from Chattanooga to Guntersville.

That is a full of 19 times and 122 miles by way of the river to where by it was noticed below the Guntersville Dam Monday afternoon.

He had to pass by two locks alongside that route — the Nickajack Dam in Marion County, Tennessee, and the Guntersville Dam.

The Walnut Street Bridge where he was believed to have jumped was the 1st bridge to connect the downtown place to North Chattanooga.

A amount of agencies have been involved in the investigation: the Marshall County Sheriff’s Workplace, Tennessee Valley Authority police, Guntersville Rescue Squad, Chattanooga Law enforcement Office and the Marshall County Coroner’s Business office.

